WARSAW Oct 2 The new board of Poland's Tauron
said it plans to buy coal mines, bringing the
state-controlled power group into line with government plans to
help the ailing miners.
"In the present conditions on the commodities market,
acquiring mining assets may be a good investment opportunity,
which will allow Tauron to strengthen its position as a strong
energy-fuel holding," Tauron said late on Thursday.
New chief executive Jerzy Kurella, part of a wholesale
replacement of the company's board announced on Thursday, was
quoted by the Puls Biznesu daily on Friday as saying the
takeover of the Brzeszcze mine is important for Tauron and
should be carried out "as soon as possible".
Kurella has held a number of senior posts at
state-controlled firms.
Bartlomiej Kubicki, an analyst at Societe Generale, believes
the overhaul at Tauron's helm was politically motivated and may
threaten the interests of minority shareholders.
"The previous board of Tauron was one of the best board of
utilities in Poland," said Kubicki. "It was fired because it did
not want to 'invest' in mines."
"So far, one can see that the interests of minority
shareholders are not respected," he said.
