By Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW Oct 2 Polish utility Tauron's
new chief executive is ready to restart talks to take over an
ailing local coal mine, he said on Friday, a day after stalled
negotiations led to the ouster of the entire management team.
On Thursday, state-controlled Tauron's supervisory board
replaced all its management after it failed to reach a deal to
buy the Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland, seen as vital to
an overhaul of the country's mining sector.
"Having analysed the up-to-date works on acquiring Brzeszcze
assets... we declare our will to continue talks," Jerzy Kurella,
Tauron's chief executive since Thursday, said in a statement.
The Polish government hopes Tauron and other state-run
utilities, which produce power mostly from coal, will help save
the country's mining sector, which has been hurt by low coal
prices.
Miners have threatened strikes and the ruling Civic Platform
party is trailing the opposition in opinion polls ahead of an
Oct. 25 elections.
But analysts say trying to coerce state-run utilities into
funding a coal sector bailout carries its own risks by damaging
the companies' profits, minority shareholders and Poland's
reputation among investors.
"So far, one can see that the interests of minority
shareholders are not respected," Bartlomiej Kubicki, Societe
Generale analyst, said.
"The previous board of Tauron was one of the best boards of
the utilities in Poland," Kubicki said. "It was fired because it
did not want to 'invest' in mines."
Brzeszcze is one of four mines carved out of state-run
Kompania Weglowa (KW), the European Union's largest coal miner
teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
While utilities PGE, Energa and PGNiG are
to help restructure KW's remaining 11 coal mines, Tauron was to
buy Brzeszcze.
KW, supplier of nearly half of the coal burnt by Polish
electricity producers, employs around 40,000 people in the
politically vital Silesian district in southern Poland.
Poland's treasury, which manages state assets, controls
Tauron via a 30 percent stake, with most of the remaining shares
held by private pension and investment funds.
State-controlled mines have lost more than $850 million
since the start of 2014 as coal prices fell to decade lows.
However, the government has avoided a deep restructuring of
the coal sector for fear of strikes.
