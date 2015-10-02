(Adds Tauron comment)

By Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW Oct 2 Polish utility Tauron's new chief executive is ready to restart talks to take over an ailing local coal mine, he said on Friday, a day after stalled negotiations led to the ouster of the entire management team.

On Thursday, state-controlled Tauron's supervisory board replaced all its management after it failed to reach a deal to buy the Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland, seen as vital to an overhaul of the country's mining sector.

"Having analysed the up-to-date works on acquiring Brzeszcze assets... we declare our will to continue talks," Jerzy Kurella, Tauron's chief executive since Thursday, said in a statement.

The Polish government hopes Tauron and other state-run utilities, which produce power mostly from coal, will help save the country's mining sector, which has been hurt by low coal prices.

Miners have threatened strikes and the ruling Civic Platform party is trailing the opposition in opinion polls ahead of an Oct. 25 elections.

But analysts say trying to coerce state-run utilities into funding a coal sector bailout carries its own risks by damaging the companies' profits, minority shareholders and Poland's reputation among investors.

"So far, one can see that the interests of minority shareholders are not respected," Bartlomiej Kubicki, Societe Generale analyst, said.

"The previous board of Tauron was one of the best boards of the utilities in Poland," Kubicki said. "It was fired because it did not want to 'invest' in mines."

Brzeszcze is one of four mines carved out of state-run Kompania Weglowa (KW), the European Union's largest coal miner teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

While utilities PGE, Energa and PGNiG are to help restructure KW's remaining 11 coal mines, Tauron was to buy Brzeszcze.

KW, supplier of nearly half of the coal burnt by Polish electricity producers, employs around 40,000 people in the politically vital Silesian district in southern Poland.

Poland's treasury, which manages state assets, controls Tauron via a 30 percent stake, with most of the remaining shares held by private pension and investment funds.

State-controlled mines have lost more than $850 million since the start of 2014 as coal prices fell to decade lows.

However, the government has avoided a deep restructuring of the coal sector for fear of strikes. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Thomas)