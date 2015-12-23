* Polish lawmakers passed top court amendment on Tues

* Luxembourg foreign minister sees EU values endangered

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, Dec 23 The foreign minister of Luxembourg, which holds the rotating EU presidency, warned Poland's government on Wednesday against going down the path of dictatorship after the parliament in Warsaw passed a contentious constitutional court law amendment.

The lower chamber of parliament passed the measure on Tuesday despite criticism from the supreme court and activists, who said the move would undermine the separation of powers and paralyse the constitutional court.

Jean Asselborn, whose country holds the European Union presidency until the end of this year, criticised Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party for its leadership and suggested the European Union may need to act.

"The development in Warsaw is unfortunately reminiscent of the course taken by dictatorial regimes," he told Reuters by telephone.

"What is happening in Warsaw is as if in Germany there was an attempt to muzzle the constitutional court in Karlsruhe."

The PiS party, using nationalist rhetoric, dismisses criticism that it undermines Poland's democracy, saying it has a broad mandate to redesign the country to reflect its Catholic values and independence from Brussels.

PiS lawmakers have said they need to amend the law to clear up the situation after the constitutional court ruled earlier in December that a previous amendment passed by the former parliament partially violated the constitution.

That amendment allowed the former parliament to name five judges to the court, but President Andrzej Duda refused to swear them in. The new PiS-controlled parliament later cancelled all five of these appointments, a move the opposition said was illegal, and named new judges, which Duda immediately swore in.

The president of the constitutional court, Andrzej Rzeplinski, has refused to allow them to participate.

The new amendment approved by the PiS-controlled lower chamber would require the 15-member constitutional court to pass most of its rulings with two-thirds of votes with at least 13 judges present.

It could force the court to include the five judges chosen by the PiS-controlled parliament or leave the court unable to pass rulings.

"If the highest court is de facto disempowered as the supervisory authority, then normal courts are also threatened with losing their independence next," Asselborn said. "Restrictions in freedom of opinion can also be expected."

If the PiS government complained of interference from outside, it risked heading down the same path as regimes in the Soviet Union, he added.

"Whoever says that criticism of European partners is not appropriate, has not understood Europe," Asselborn said, adding that the EU had a responsibility to ensure that its fundamental values were respected.

"Therefore, the EU Commission, the European Parliament, and if necessary the EU Council must act," he added.