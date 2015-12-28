WARSAW Dec 28 Poland's president signed into
law a constitutional court bill amendment, the president's
chancellery said on Monday, a move which the supreme court and
activists said will undermine the separation of power and
paralyse the top judicial body.
President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of the ruling
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party which had drafted the
bill, is due to make a statement at 1100 GMT, the chancellery
said in a statement.
The contentious amendment increases the number of judges
needed to pass judgments and change the order in which cases are
heard. The opposition has said it could paralyse the court's
work and make it difficult for its politicians to challenge the
new ruling party's legislation.
