Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW Jan 23 Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat plans dividend payouts of between 33 and 66 percent of its stand-alone profits starting from 2015 if it cuts debt below 2.5 times its core profit, it said on Thursday.
The group said last year that the ongoing process of buying local mobile operator Polkomtel will raise its ratio of net debt to core profit to 3.1 times from 1.78 times.
The group earlier said it aimed to pare the ratio back to 2.5 by the end of 2016, when it planned to consider resuming dividend payouts. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)