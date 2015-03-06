WARSAW, March 6 Poland largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat does not plan any dividend payout from 2014 net profit, as it wants to focus on cutting debt, it said on Friday.

The group said in a statement it would recommend dividend payouts when its ratio of net debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation falls below 2.5.

Cyfrowy plans to reach that ratio of net debt to EBITDA by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)