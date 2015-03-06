Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, March 6 Poland largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat does not plan any dividend payout from 2014 net profit, as it wants to focus on cutting debt, it said on Friday.
The group said in a statement it would recommend dividend payouts when its ratio of net debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation falls below 2.5.
Cyfrowy plans to reach that ratio of net debt to EBITDA by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order