WARSAW May 14 Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, booked a larger-than-expected 74-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit thanks to its last-year takeover of the country's No.3 mobile operator, Polkomtel, it said on Thursday.

The group, controlled by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a bottom line of 171 million zlotys ($47.5 million) on sales of 2.33 billion zlotys, more than tripled. Analysts expected revenue to stand at 2.37 billion. ($1 = 3.5971 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)