April 3 (Reuters) -

* Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat's Polkomtel unit decided for an early repayment of 600 million zloty worth of credit,

* The debt is part of a 7.95 billion zloty loan due June 24, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)