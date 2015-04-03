Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 3 (Reuters) -
* Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat's Polkomtel unit decided for an early repayment of 600 million zloty worth of credit,
* The debt is part of a 7.95 billion zloty loan due June 24, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order