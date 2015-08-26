WARSAW Aug 26 Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, surprised analysts on Wednesday by more than doubling its net profit year-on-year in the second quarter, thanks to its last-year purchase of local mobile operator Polkomtel.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a net profit of 305 million zlotys ($83 million) on sales that were up 41 percent at 2.469 billion, versus 225 million and 2.445 billion seen by analysts, respectively.

Cyfrowy added that excluding the effect of the Polkomtel takeover, its net profit almost doubled to nearly 180 million zlotys in the second quarter, mainly thanks to lower debt costs. ($1=3.6805 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)