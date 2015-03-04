WARSAW, March 4 Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, reported a 92 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, weighed down by debt costs, although it beat market forecasts for a slight net loss with help from higher-than-expected revenue.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, said on Wednesday that its net profit was 14 million zlotys ($3.8 million), while analysts polled by Reuters on average expected it would be 3 million zlotys in the red.

A year earlier its net profit was 173 million zlotys, but that was before the takeover of local mobile operator Polkomtel , which raised its debt levels.

With the inclusion of Polkomtel, Cyfrowy's EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose three times year-on-year to 837.3 million zlotys in the fourth quarter, but missed market expectations of 857 million. ($1 = 3.7315 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)