Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Friday it was not interested in buying the country's No.2 web portal from France Telecom's local unit TPSA, deeming the estimated price tag too high.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, had entered the race for Wp.pl, which analysts value at up to 500 million zlotys ($153.5 million).
"Undeniably, we could identify some synergies with regards to our web TV unit Ipla," Cyfrowy said in a statement, adding it could be interested if it were able to pay less than half the reported 500 million zlotys price tag. ($1 = 3.2566 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)