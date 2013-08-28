* Q2 net profit disappoints with 19 pct fall

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Aug 28 Poland's biggest media company, Cyfrowy Polsat, expects the television advertising market to rebound in the second half of 2013 and will press ahead with early debt payments, the group said on Wednesday.

An economic slowdown in Poland pushed advertisers to cut spending in recent years, but tentative signs of an upturn have lifted the industry's spirits.

Cyfrowy, controlled by Poland's second-richest man, Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, specialises in TV broadcasting and pay-TV.

Its rival TVN said last week it saw early signs of a market recovery. Both companies plan to ride the rebound by spending more on TV programmes to lure more viewers.

"The second half (of the year) will be better in terms of the TV advertising market in Poland," Cyfrowy Chief Executive Dominik Libicki told a news conference. "Due to this fact, we plan a TV programme offensive, which is to raise our market share and later benefit our results."

TVN fought the ad market malaise with cost cuts and spin-offs. Cyfrowy, however, sought to counter debt costs and lower sales at its broadcaster Polsat by broadening its services and expanding in pay-TV.

The slowing advertising market and higher debt costs pushed Cyfrowy's second-quarter net profit down by a larger-than-expected 19 percent to 81 million zlotys ($25.5 million).

But sales beat analyst estimates, rising 3 percent to 736 million zlotys in the second quarter, defying a single-digit percentage decline in the local TV ad market.

The company, with a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, has struggled with its euro-denominated debt, which has grown costlier as the zloty lost value against the regional currency.

It has tried gradually to pare back the debt, which it took on two years ago to buy broadcaster Polsat.

After a 100 million zloty early payment this year, Cyfrowy's net debt now stands at 1.92 billion zlotys, with its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.9.

"One can expect further early loan repayments still this year," said Cyfrowy's Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szalag. ($1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Cowell and Tom Pfeiffer)