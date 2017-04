WARSAW, March 4 Cyfrowy Polsat's chief financial officer on Wednesday estimated the Polish media group's capital expenditure would amount to 10 percent of group revenues this year.

"Nominally it will be around 900 million zlotys ($240.2 million), most likely less," Tomasz Szelag told a news conference.

