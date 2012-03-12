(Adds detail)
* Says Q4 net doubled to PLN 76 mln vs 57 mln in Reuters
poll
* Says closed 2011 with 3.55 mln clients
WARSAW, March 12 Fourth-quarter net profit
at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat beat
expectations, doubling to 76 million polish zlotys ($24.4 mln)
on the consolidation of broadcaster Polsat and lower costs of
acquiring new clients.
Analysts expected the group, which controls Poland's top
pay-TV platform with 3.55 million subscribers and 3.4 percent
higher year-on-year, to book a bottom line at 57 million zlotys.
Cyfrowy's incorporation of one of the country's top two
broadcasters TV Polsat helped the group make up for the cost of
the 350 million euro ($459 million)of debt Cyfrowy took on for
the Polsat buy.
The group said on Monday that excluding Polsat's results,
its fourth-quarter net profit come in 96 percent lower at 1.5
million zlotys. The same financial costs brought Cyfrowy's
full-year bottom line almost 40 percent lower at 160 million.
It added that it would refrain from dividend payouts until
its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell below 2. The group said it
ended 2011 with the ratio at almost 3.
The market awaits Cyfrowy's updates on plans concerning
possible synergies after its controlling shareholder, Polish
media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, completed the buyout of mobile
operator Polkomtel last year.
Cyfrowy faces a saturating and consolidating local market,
after broadcaster TVN and Vivendi agreed to
combine their Polish pay-TV operations as part of a wider
partnership deal.
TVN and Vivendi have struggled on a crowded Polish market to
catch up with Cyfrowy, which has more clients than its two
smaller rivals combined and controls a third of the local pay-TV
market thanks to focusing on customers outside larger cities.
The new joint venture plans to be profitable from the start,
but says it will hit the 3 million client mark only in 2015.
($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)