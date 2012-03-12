(Adds detail)

* Says Q4 net doubled to PLN 76 mln vs 57 mln in Reuters poll

* Says closed 2011 with 3.55 mln clients

WARSAW, March 12 Fourth-quarter net profit at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat beat expectations, doubling to 76 million polish zlotys ($24.4 mln) on the consolidation of broadcaster Polsat and lower costs of acquiring new clients.

Analysts expected the group, which controls Poland's top pay-TV platform with 3.55 million subscribers and 3.4 percent higher year-on-year, to book a bottom line at 57 million zlotys.

Cyfrowy's incorporation of one of the country's top two broadcasters TV Polsat helped the group make up for the cost of the 350 million euro ($459 million)of debt Cyfrowy took on for the Polsat buy.

The group said on Monday that excluding Polsat's results, its fourth-quarter net profit come in 96 percent lower at 1.5 million zlotys. The same financial costs brought Cyfrowy's full-year bottom line almost 40 percent lower at 160 million.

It added that it would refrain from dividend payouts until its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell below 2. The group said it ended 2011 with the ratio at almost 3.

The market awaits Cyfrowy's updates on plans concerning possible synergies after its controlling shareholder, Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, completed the buyout of mobile operator Polkomtel last year.

Cyfrowy faces a saturating and consolidating local market, after broadcaster TVN and Vivendi agreed to combine their Polish pay-TV operations as part of a wider partnership deal.

TVN and Vivendi have struggled on a crowded Polish market to catch up with Cyfrowy, which has more clients than its two smaller rivals combined and controls a third of the local pay-TV market thanks to focusing on customers outside larger cities.

The new joint venture plans to be profitable from the start, but says it will hit the 3 million client mark only in 2015. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)