* Says Q3 net up 3 pct vs 8 pct drop seen in analyst poll

* Revenue grew by better-than-expected 5 pct

* Number of pay-TV users fell 0.9 pct y/y to 3.53 million (Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, Nov 14 Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA posted an unexpected 3 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by improved advertising sales, it said on Thursday.

Net profit was 176.5 million zlotys ($56 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the group to post an 8 percent year-on-year decline to 158 million due to an advertising market slump and growing programming costs

But higher advertising sales helped Cyfrowy, controlled by media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, book a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in revenue to 677.3 million zlotys.

An economic slowdown in Poland pushed advertisers to cut spending in recent years but tentative signs of an upturn have lifted the industry's spirits.

Last week, Cyfrowy's rival broadcaster TVN hailed the end of the TV advertising slump and said it was expecting the market to pick up in 2014 after years of malaise.

Cyfrowy specialises in TV broadcasting and pay-TV, competing for advertisers' attention with Polish public broadcaster TVP and TVN, and for pay-TV users TVN and Vivendi's joint unit nc+.

Just before the industry's harvest fourth quarter, the group, which controls more than half of Poland's pay-TV market, showed a 0.9 percent decline in the number of subscribers to almost 3.53 million.

Foreign exchange gains on its euro-denominated debt also boosted Cyfrowy's bottom line. The group has struggled with the debt it took on two years ago to buy broadcaster Polsat. It has grown costlier as the zloty weakened, with Cyfrowy gradually paring back the debt. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)