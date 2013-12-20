WARSAW Dec 20 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development has agreed to buy 7.4
percent in Cyfrowy Polsat as part of a plan by Poland's
largest media group to take over the nation's No. 3 mobile
operator Polkomtel, Cyfrowy said.
Last month, Cyfrowy said it would buy control over Polkomtel
holding company Metelem with a 6.15 billion zloty ($2 billion)
share issue, as part of their joint owner's group
re-engineering.
The EBRD, which held 16.23 percent in Metelem, agreed to
take part in the issue, which is to be completed by mid-2014 and
give Metelem owners 45.53 percent in what is expected to become
one of Poland's top 10 listed companies.