Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW Jan 16 Shareholders at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat on Thursday agreed to a 6.15-billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share swap deal.
The owners voted through a plan outlined last year, in which Polish businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak decided to merge Cyfrowy and Polkomtel, both of which he controls, to ease the group's debt burden.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)