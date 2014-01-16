WARSAW Jan 16 Shareholders at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat on Thursday agreed to a 6.15-billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share swap deal.

The owners voted through a plan outlined last year, in which Polish businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak decided to merge Cyfrowy and Polkomtel, both of which he controls, to ease the group's debt burden.