WARSAW Feb 27 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat on Thursday reported a larger than expected 42-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit thanks to new channels and higher per user revenue from its pay-TV business.

The group, controlled by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a bottom line of 173.1 million zlotys ($57 million) compared to 149 million expected by analyst. ($1 = 3.0499 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)