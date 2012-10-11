WARSAW Oct 11 France's Dalkia, which controls
Warsaw's heating company SPEC, plans to build a gas-fired
combined heat and power plant in the Polish capital for around
200 million zlotys ($63 million), Dalkia's representatives were
quoted as saying on Thursday.
The unit of Veolia Environment and Electricite de
France wants the new unit to start operations in 2014
with a capacity of 100 megawatts for power and 100 megawatts for
heat.
"Construction will last about a year," Dalkia Warszawa's
management board member Andrzej Szymanek told local news agency
ISBnews. "We expect to select a general contractor in a tender
in 2013."
Dalkia bought an 85 percent stake in SPEC for 1.44 billion
zlotys in July 2011. SPEC is the biggest operator of city
networks providing heat centrally to thousands of Polish homes,
a system preferred locally over in-home boilers.
($1 = 3.1742 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and David
Cowell)