WARSAW, Jan 5 Poland sold treasury bonds worth 5.00 billion zlotys ($1.20 billion) from an offer of 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys at a tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement. Following are details of the auction, provided by the finance ministry: RIC MATURITY DATE VOLUME SOLD (IN PLN CUTOFF PRICE BLN) (IN PLN) PL109633= April 2019 0.990 948.80 PL109492= April 2022 1.570 956.20 PL109377= November 2022 0.452 964.71 PL108817= January 2026 0.444 935.00 PL109427= July 2027 1.544 892.00 More details of the tender are available at the finance ministry page in the Eikon system: ($1 = 4.1564 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Lidia Kelly)