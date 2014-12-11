WARSAW Dec 11 Polish state bank BGK plans to issue 0.5-1.0 billion euros ($0.62-$1.25 bln) in long-term bonds in the first half of 2015 to finance the country's road-building fund KFD, the head of the bank's financial markets department told Reuters.

The issue will be guaranteed by the state, Mariusz Grab said.

"This will most likely be the only eurobond issue for the needs of the KFD that we will carry out next year," Grab said.

Grab also said the bank plans to issue at least 1 billion zlotys ($299 million) in bonds to finance its own activities over the same period.

HSBC, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas have been mandated to manage the eurobond issue, which will have a maturity of at least 10 years, he said. ($1 = 3.3420 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Susan Thomas)