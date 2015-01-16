WARSAW Jan 16 Shareholders at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat at a meeting on Friday approved a debt issue of up to 1 billion zlotys ($269.03 million).

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, wants to issue the debt until July 15. It may come in more than one tranche, with a redemption date set no later than Dec. 31, 2022. ($1 = 3.7170 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)