BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbao's owner to increase holdings within six months
* Says owner Huang Wei to increase holdings of 300 million to 1.0 billion shares in the company within six months from March 9, 2017
(Corrects day of the week in lead)
WARSAW, March 31 Poland has large foreign currency funds at its disposal, so any further potential eurobond issue will be of a moderate size, Deputy Finance Minister Artur Radziwill said on Tuesday.
He also said that Poland is analysing the possibility of obtaining foreign financing with a zero or negative yield, which could take place either through a direct bond issue or synthetic financial instruments.
"(Such) financing would have an opportunistic character and could have a maturity of a few years," Radziwill said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Says owner Huang Wei to increase holdings of 300 million to 1.0 billion shares in the company within six months from March 9, 2017
* Says Co shareholders have approved acquisition of 10. 37 percent stake in the Co by the International Finance Corporation (IFC)