* Poland's non-performing mortgages worth $3.1 bln

* Debt collectors say banks want to off-load loans soon

* Lenders need to lower costs before further rate cuts

By Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW, Oct 28 Polish banks could seek to sell hundreds of millions of euros in troubled home loans in the coming months, hoping to revive margins squeezed by rock-bottom interest rates and to cash in on appetite from the country's growing debt collection industry.

Bank executives, industry sources and analysts say a ground-breaking deal earlier this year by mid-sized lender Getin Noble opened the door for more in eastern Europe's biggest economy, as banks find ways to trim costs and raise cash.

Analysts estimate that Polish banks hold non-performing mortgages -- loans that are unlikely to be repaid in full as borrowers struggle -- with a nominal value of about $3.1 billion. That is around 3 percent of the mortgage market, a growing burden and double 2009 levels.

"These loans do not earn money (and) are also a frozen cost for banks, which have to create reserves for them," Polish Banking Union vice president Jacek Furga said. "(Banks are) becoming interested in selling their non-performing mortgages."

In the first deal of its kind in Poland, Getin sold a portfolio of debt to Kruk, the largest Polish debt collector, in April, for about $210 million -- according to analysts, a third of the loans' value.

Kruk and the second-biggest player in the sector, Ultimo, both say they now see more deals as banks clean up. Analysts and bank executives point at a growing debt industry, which hopes to turn a profit from loans bought at a fraction of their value.

"After Getin Noble, other large banks have become increasingly interested in selling their portfolios. The total amount of mortgages being sold by banks may significantly exceed the value of that transaction," Piotr Krupa, CEO of Kruk, said.

Poland's distressed debt sector has so far been low-key and mostly domestic -- though Ultimo has since July been owned by Norwegian firm B2 holding -- but an increase in the number of deals could attract more outside investors.

Globally, the distressed debt business is luring major financial services players. Goldman Sachs has joined the market, for example buying a $940 million portfolio of debt from Australian group Suncorp last year.

In Poland, there are now 68 securitised debt funds in Poland, according to funds-performance analytical website analizy.pl -- 17 of which started operating this year.

GROWING INDUSTRY

Anna Gaweska, the CEO of Ultimo, told Reuters her firm was taking part in several tenders for portfolios worth more than 100 million zlotys each, with "the top Polish banks."

According to analysts, among the banks interested in such deals are Bank Millennium, the Polish arm of Portugal's BCP, Commerzbank unit mBank and the country's largest lender, state-owned PKO BP.

Approached by Reuters, PKO and mBank said they were not ruling out selling off some non-performing mortgages, while Millennium said it was not considering such a transaction.

To date, Poland's debt collection market has been dominated by consumer loans. That is in part because of debt recovery: baliffs can seize a washing machine if the borrower defaults, but taking a house is less straightforward.

Polish law allows banks to repossess their debtors' property after going through a legal process. They are allowed to sell at auction for not less than two thirds of its market value.

A debt collector at one of Poland's biggest banks told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that only "a thousandth part" of its non-performing mortgage cases ends up with a bailiff being engaged. Otherwise, debtors have their mortgages restructured or try to sell the property themselves.

That adds to pressure on banks seeking to recover cost and resolve problematic loans weighing on their books.

"There are real people living in their houses behind it," said Dariusz Górski, equity analyst at brokerage house DM BZ WBK, who forecast more deals to come.

"Banks prefer to avoid such topics." (1 US dollar = 3.3250 Polish zloty) (Additional reporting by Joanna Kozowska; Editing by Christian Lowe and Clara Ferreira Marques)