WARSAW, March 31 Poland has financed nearly 70 percent of its borrowing needs for 2014 at the end of March, the head of the finance ministry's debt department, Piotr Marczak, said in a statement on Monday.

Marczak added that the ministry will limit its issuance of treasury bonds starting from May to make room for a tender of infrastructure bonds issued by the state bank BGK.

The finance ministry official also said that foreign holdings of Polish treasury bonds increased by 2.4 billion zlotys ($791.09 million) in February, but fell slightly in March. ($1 = 3.0338 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)