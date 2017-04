WARSAW Jan 4 Poland will offer 2.5-4.5 billion zlotys ($0.63-1.14 billion) in treasury bonds due April 2021 at a tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In December, the ministry said the offer would amount to 2.0-5.0 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9601 zlotys) (Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)