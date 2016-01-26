WARSAW Jan 26 Poland will offer 5.0-8.0 billion zlotys ($1.21-1.93 bln) in treasury bonds due October 2018, January 2020 and January 2026 at a tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In December, the ministry said the offer would amount to 4.0-8.0 billion zlotys. ($1 = 4.1365 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)