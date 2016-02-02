WARSAW Feb 2 Poland will offer 4.5-7.5 billion zlotys ($1.12-1.86 bln) in treasury bonds due October 2018 and July 2026 at a tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry had said earlier the offer would amount to 4.0-8.0 billion zlotys. ($1 = 4.0308 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)