* Finance ministry reviewing lowest debt threshold

* The rule caps deficit if debt over 50 pct of GDP

* No proposal to change other two debt thresholds

By Dagmara Leszkowicz

WARSAW, June 26 Poland's finance ministry is considering moving away from a rule that freezes the deficit when state debt is too high, replacing it with a flexible arrangement that could allow the government to spend more during a slowdown.

The rule the finance ministry is reviewing states that when public debt exceeds 50 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the budget deficit - as a percentage of revenue - cannot be higher than in the previous year.

Revenues this year are well below levels forecast in the budget, yet Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski cannot widen the deficit because debt is already over the threshold, at about 53 percent of GDP.

The details of the review, outlined in finance ministry documents, are being pored over by market players for any sign that the government is loosening a fiscal policy which stands out in the European Union for its tight discipline and low level of borrowing.

The average for debt as a share of GDP across the EU's 27 member states last year was 85.3 percent.

The ministry documents propose that the 50 percent rule should be replaced by a "stabilising spending rule" which is intended to come into force at the end of this year and bring public finances in line with EU convergence rules.

How the proposed rule will work is unclear, but the finance ministry says the aim is to separate spending patterns from the economic cycle, so that when times are good the government is compelled to save, and when there is a downturn it can spend more.

Investors, including holders of Polish sovereign debt, are following the issue because some are concerned that Poland will drift away from fiscal discipline, while others fret that too much discipline could hurt the economy. Analysts said overall the market impact would probably be neutral.

PULLING BACK

The proposed change is unlikely to affect the timing of Poland's entry to the euro because it is already on track for technical convergence.

A finance ministry document outlining the new spending rule stated: "Fiscal management policy assumes that, starting from 2014, there will be a pulling back from the current ratio of keeping deficit to revenue at a time when public debt breaches the first debt level (50 percent of GDP)."

Another finance ministry document said the current rule causes problems, proposing that the sanctions which kick in when debt exceeds 50 percent of GDP should be changed.

One of the problems with the current rule is that "it is pro-cyclical and requires tightening fiscal policy at the time of a slowdown," the document stated. It said that in the long run the change would bring lower debt and smaller deficits.

The finance ministry's Chief Economist, Ludwik Kotecki, when asked whether the new spending rule would automatically suspend the 50 percent debt ceiling, said: "It could mean this, but it doesn't necessarily have to."

"This is an issue for a further discussion. I would not link this proposal to the current (fiscal) problems," he added.

Poland's public debt has been above 50 percent of GDP threshold since 2010.

The 50 percent rule is the lowest of three thresholds in place that are designed to keep debt in check.

The other two rules are triggered when debt passes 55 percent, and then 60 percent, of GDP. There is no mention in the finance ministry documents of changing those rules.

The proposals have been sent to other ministries for discussion. Changing the 50 percent debt safeguard would require a majority in parliament, which the ruling coalition has.

