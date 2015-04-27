WARSAW, April 27 The size of Poland's planned Swiss franc-denominated bond issue will not be large, Deputy Finance Minister Artur Radziwill said, citing demanding financial conditions put forward by the ministry for the issue.

Radziwill said that if the issue takes place, then part of it will be used to refinance part existing CHF-denominated debt, and given negative interest rates in Switzerland, Poland may not only not pay interest for extending the debt's maturity, but also receive income.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)