PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW Jan 15 Polish Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Wednesday five bidders had been short-listed for a contract to provide Poland with an air and missile defence system.
He told a news conference the short-listed bidders were: France's Thales, the Israeli government, U.S. firm Raytheon, a consortium of European defence manufacturer MBDA and Polish Defence Holding, and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.