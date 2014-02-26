WARSAW Feb 26 The Polish army will this year
pick a supplier for 70 battlefield support helicopters worth
around 8 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion), Poland's deputy defence
minister was quoted as saying by the Rzeczpospolita daily
newspaper on Wednesday.
According to the paper, interested producers include
AugustaWestland, a unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica
, Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp
and Airbus Helicopters, a subsidiary of Airbus Group.
Poland's defence ministry spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
Poland, the sixth biggest EU economy, had planned to spend
almost 140 billion zlotys on defence in the coming years, before
it was forced to cut back due to an economic slowdown that hurt
the 2013 state budget.