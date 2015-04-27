RZESZOW, Poland, April 27 Poland is planning to
choose a supplier of 30 attack helicopters by the end of this
year, Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on Monday.
Four companies have expressed interest in providing Poland
with the aircraft, in a tender which was recently speeded up by
the Polish ministry of defence because of what it called
changing security circumstances.
The potential bidders are a grouping of Airbus Helicopters
and Heli Invest Services, Turkish Aerospace Industries
(IPO-TUSAS.IS), Bell Helicopter Textron Co and BIT SA.
"We are planning to complete the procedure of choosing a
supplier of attack helicopters for the Polish army by the end of
the year," Czeslaw Mroczek told journalists.
The tender is part of Poland's 130 billion zloty ($36
billion) army modernisation programme.
Earlier this month, Poland said it would buy Raytheon Co's
Patriot missiles from the United States and
provisionally selected Airbus utility helicopters in deals worth
an estimated $8 billion.
($1 = 3.6590 zlotys)
