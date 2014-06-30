(Corrects headline and paragraph one to make clear two parties shortlisted)

WARSAW, June 30 Poland has shortlisted a consortium of French group Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for a mid-range missile defence system, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry has thus excluded the Israeli government and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin from further proceedings in the tender.

Defence experts have estimated the tender is worth about $5 billion. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)