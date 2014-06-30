BRIEF-Square's CFO Sarah Friar says joins Slack's board - tweet
* Sarah Friar says joins Slack Technologies's board of directors - tweet Source text (http://bit.ly/2mtlsxl)
(Corrects headline and paragraph one to make clear two parties shortlisted)
WARSAW, June 30 Poland has shortlisted a consortium of French group Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for a mid-range missile defence system, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ministry has thus excluded the Israeli government and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin from further proceedings in the tender.
Defence experts have estimated the tender is worth about $5 billion. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index began recovering on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous session, helped by gains for its heavyweight natural resource sectors as commodity prices rose.
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.