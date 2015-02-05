(Adds Raytheon statement)
By Wiktor Szary
WARSAW Feb 5 Poland may review its decision to
drop Lockheed Martin Corp's MEADS system from its $5
billion missile defence tender, a senior source at the Polish
Ministry of Defence said.
The Polish programme is particularly significant for the
defence sector given recent cuts to military spending. Poland
plans to spend an estimated total of 130 billion zlotys ($36
billion) between 2013 and 2022 on modernising its armed forces.
Last year, Poland excluded the Lockheed Martin-led
consortium from the tender, short-listing two contenders: a
consortium of European group MBDA and France's Thales SA
, and U.S. firm Raytheon Co, as potential
suppliers.
This decision may now be reviewed, the source said, if
Germany decides to implement MEADS. The Polish defence ministry,
MEADS and Raytheon did not immediately reply to requests for
comment. MBDA declined to comment.
"MEADS could still very well end up being on the table," the
source said. "We will consider allowing the MEADS system to take
part in the tender, if Germany decides that it will be at the
core of their missile defence."
"Formally, MEADS' participation in the Polish tender is
still possible," the source added.
Lockheed had no immediate comment on the news.
Raytheon spokeswoman Kristin Hilf said the company had no
indication that Poland had plans to change its approach since
the June 2014 decision to short-list two bidders.
Berlin is deciding whether to modernise its missile
defences, based on Raytheon's Patriot system, or implement
MEADS.
A German decision to commit to Lockheed Martin's system
would help the consortium meet Poland's requirement that all
proposed solutions have to be operational and in use by another
NATO member state's armed forces.
"Poland wants its missile defence systems to be compatible
with German ones, because Germany is our closest ally," the
source said.
Last year, a senior German government source told Reuters
the decision could come in 2015, once technical and legal
questions have been clarified.
According to a document seen by Reuters, the decision could
be made this summer, but the Polish Ministry of Defence source
said Poland thought Berlin could reach a decision as soon as
Feb. 15.
The United States, Italy and Germany spent about $3.4
billion over the past decade to develop MEADS as a successor to
Patriot, but the United States decided in 2012 to withdraw due
to budget cuts.
($1 = 3.6454 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Cyril
Altmeyer in Paris; editing by David Holmes and Andrew Hay)