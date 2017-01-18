BRIEF-KROGER NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
WARSAW Jan 18 Poland is considering deals offered by Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary and Leonardo-Finmeccanica to buy 14 army helicopters this year, its defence minister said on Thursday.
"We are in the process of choosing an offer," Antoni Macierewicz told journalists at a press conference. He did not say when a decision will be made.
He also said Poland may buy more F-16 fighter jets from the United States, depending on terms proposed, and that he hopes that a contract to purchase three submarines will be signed at the end of 2017 or in early 2018. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Lidia Kelly, Anna Koper and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.