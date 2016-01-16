WARSAW Jan 16 Poland hopes to buy the American
Patriot air and missile defence system, Defence Minister Antoni
Macierewicz said on Saturday, signalling a $5 billion deal may
be struck despite the new conservative government's initial
doubts.
In April 2015, Poland's centrist government said it would
buy Raytheon's Patriot missiles, a deal which the then
opposition conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party said it
would review should it come to power.
Following PiS' election victory in October, the new
government questioned whether the "original cost and timeline
assumptions, as well as those regarding the scope of (U.S.)
cooperation with Polish industry," could be met, adding it might
scrap the deal.
Raytheon was ready to build the system in 65 months, but the
actual delivery date would depend on inter-governmental
negotiations, the company said at the time.
"The real, long range aim of our plans is a sustainable
ownership of an efficient air defence. We hope this could be the
Patriot system", Macierewicz said at a joint press conference
with U.S. ambassador Paul W. Jones transmitted by private
broadcast TVN24.
"We hope for effective negotiations," Macierewicz added.
