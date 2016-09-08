WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland remains in talks with
Lockheed Martin's MEADS joint venture regarding the
purchase of an Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS)
despite arrangements it has made with rival supplier Raytheon Co
, the deputy defence minister said.
Poland this week said it would seek formal U.S. approval to
buy eight Patriot missile defence systems from Raytheon aiming
to close a deal worth an estimated $5 billion.
"Raytheon is leading in this race. But if we are unable to
get along, we want to have another negotiation option open, so
we are not forced to start talks from scratch," Deputy Defence
Minister Bartosz Kownacki was quoted as saying by the Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna daily newspaper.
Poland had previously excluded the MEADS consortium of
Lockheed and European missile maker MBDA from the tender,
short-listing Raytheon as well as a consortium of MBDA teamed
with French firm Thales SA.
Last year, Poland's former centre-right government announced
it would purchase Raytheon's Patriot system, a decision which
the Law and Justice (PiS) party, then in opposition but now in
government, said it would review should it come to power.
The missile defence tender is central to Warsaw's army
modernisation programme which has been stepped up following the
Ukraine crisis.
Germany has selected the MEADS system for its $4.5 billion
air and missile defence programme, but Lockheed and MBDA are
still working out the details of their final proposal to the
government.
Raytheon says it is standing by to step in with its Patriot
system if those talks falter.
($1 = 3.8374 zlotys)
