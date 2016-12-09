UPDATE 1-United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
WARSAW Dec 9 A decision by Washington on whether to grant Poland approval to buy eight Patriot missile defence systems from Raytheon Co could come within the next few months, a senior Raytheon official told a Polish news agency on Friday.
Poland said in September it would seek formal U.S. approval to buy the systems, aiming to close a $5 billion deal that is central to a large-scale military modernisation programme.
"Concrete decisions are expected within the next few months," John Baird, vice president of Raytheon Poland programmes, told the private Newseria Biznes agency.
Poland is also in talks with Lockhead Martin's MEADS joint venture regarding the acquisition of an Medium Extended Air Defense Systems (MEADS).
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).