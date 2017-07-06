WARSAW, July 6 The U.S. agreed to sell Patriot
missile defence systems to Poland in a memorandum signed on
Wednesday night, Poland's Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz
said.
"A memorandum was signed tonight that the U.S. government
has agreed to sell Poland Patriot missiles in the most modern
configuration," Macierewicz said in a news conference broadcast
on public television on Thursday morning.
"I am glad that I can pass on this information on the day of
President's Trump visit to Warsaw," Macierewicz also said.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on Wednesday in Warsaw
where the White House said he would showcase his commitment to
the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in a speech and in
meetings with a group of nations closest to Russia on his way to
the G20 summit in Germany on Friday and Saturday.
In March Poland said it expected to sign a deal worth up to
$7.6 billion with U.S. firm Raytheon to buy eight
Patriot missile defence systems by the end of the year.
Warsaw sees the deal as central to a thorough modernisation
of its armed forces by 2023.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz;
Editing by Toby Chopra)