WARSAW Dec 4 Poland's new government is
reviewing two major military tenders started by the previous
administration, a deputy defence minister said late on Thursday,
signalling the country's large-scale army modernisation scheme
may face delays.
The decade-long programme, which began in 2013 and is worth
an estimated 130 billion zlotys ($33 billion), had accelerated
in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.
In April, Poland provisionally selected Airbus Group's
utility helicopters and said it would buy Raytheon's
Patriot missiles from the United States in tenders which
together are worth an estimated $8 billion.
Shortly before the October election, the conservative Law
and Justice (PiS) party, which went on to win an outright
majority, said the tenders would be up for review.
Commenting on the missile tender, Tomasz Szatkowski told
broadcaster Polsat News 2 that Poland's preliminary talks with
the United States indicated "the original cost and (delivery)
time assumptions, as well as (those) regarding the scope of
(U.S.) cooperation with the Polish industry" would not be met.
"I will remind that ... originally the assumed budget stood
at 16 billion zlotys," Szatkowski said. "The figures presented
by the U.S. side were far higher."
"We (the ministry) have to quickly familiarise ourselves
with this situation, and make steps towards clarifying whether
this is really a path we can continue on, or whether one needs
to ... decide that our predecessors had simply made a mistake."
Raytheon said in a statement it was capable of building the
system in 65 months, adding the actual delivery date would
depend on the inter-governmental negotiations. It was ready to
answer any questions the new government may have, it said.
Commenting on the helicopter purchase, Szatkowski said
Poland should seek to boost its own industry's participation in
this kind of tender, echoing comments made by PiS, which
repeatedly called for the tender to be awarded to a company that
manufactures locally.
Airbus has said it planned to directly hire 1,250 people in
Poland by 2020 and create a further 2,000 jobs in the sector in
connection with the tender.
Speaking to a parliamentary committee in November, Poland's
Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said the purchase was tied
to "positive negotiations" of the so-called offset programme,
which are conducted by the economy ministry.
"The ministry of defence will aim to rerun the tender, if
the conclusion regarding the offset will mean the contract
cannot be signed," Macierewicz said.
