WARSAW Feb 11 Raytheon's Patriot
remains Poland's first choice in its missile defence tender, the
Polish deputy defence minister said, but only if the price is
lowered and Poland can access certain U.S. defence technologies.
Last year, Poland's centrist government said it would buy
U.S. Raytheon's Patriot missiles in a deal worth an estimated $5
billion. The tender is a key element of Poland's large-scale
army modernisation scheme, speeded up in response to the Ukraine
crisis and Russia's renewed assertiveness in the region.
Following the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's
election victory in October, the new government questioned
whether the "original cost and timeline assumptions, as well as
those regarding the scope of (U.S.) cooperation with Polish
industry," could be met, adding it might scrap the deal.
"It cannot be ruled out that (Patriot's) development will be
stopped by the (U.S.) government, and then it will be replaced
by some other technology," deputy Defence Minister Bartosz
Kownacki told daily Gazeta Polska Codziennie in an interview
published on Thursday.
"In this situation, the price offered by Raytheon is
unacceptable."
Poland will not sign the deal unless Washington gives it
access to certain military technologies Warsaw "deems valuable"
for its defence industry, Kownacki said. But this could prove a
major stumbling block, he said, so Poland also has to consider
other options.
"For now, the Patriot system is first in the game," Kownacki
said. "Obviously, all the time we have to have in the back of
our heads other possibilities, such as Lockheed Martin's
MEADS (missile defence)."
Poland would like to make a final decision on the missile
defence system before it hosts a NATO summit in July, Kownacki
said.
UTILITY HELICOPTER
Kownacki also signalled that Poland may be forced to follow
through on a preliminary deal with Airbus, whom the
previous government provisionally selected as supplier of 50
utility helicopters for an estimated $3 billion.
The contract, negotiated by the economy ministry, has yet to
be signed and PiS has repeatedly said it would rather see the
deal awarded to a producer manufacturing locally. Both
Lockheed's Sikorsky and AgustaWestland have facilities
in Poland.
"Unfortunately, the deal with Airbus has been negotiated and
preliminarily signed by the former government," Kownacki said.
"So we have little room for manoeuvre, because if we break
off the negotiations we would risk ... paying damages."
Instead, Poland has "set the bar very highly" in the offset
negotiations, and Airbus will either accept the new demands or
leave the negotiating table, Kownacki said.
