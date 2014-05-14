By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 Poland may choose a single
winning bidder by June or July in a multi-billion dollar missile
defense competition, months earlier than planned due to the
crisis in Ukraine, a senior Lockheed Martin Corp
executive said Tuesday.
Marty Coyne, business development director for Lockheed's
air and missile defense business, said he saw "a good chance"
that a single foreign provider could be selected by early
summer.
"There's clearly a sense of urgency," he said.
Coyne, who spoke to Reuters from a defense conference in
Slovakia, said Polish concerns about Russia's annexation of
Crimea and the crisis in Ukraine could further accelerate a
decision in the Polish competition.
Polish Deputy Defense Minister Czeslaw Mroczek told Reuters
in March that the country wanted to choose a winning bidder by
the end of the year, which already marked an acceleration from
its initial plan to buy a new missile defense system in 2015.
President Barack Obama is due to visit Poland in June as
part of a trip that will take him to a G7 summit in Brussels and
to France for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
There are four bidders in the Polish tender: France's Thales
, in a consortium with European group MBDA and the
Polish state defence group; the Israeli government; Raytheon Co
, and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed.
MEADS has estimated the tender is worth about $5 billion,
but experts say the whole missile defense system could be worth
as much as 40 billion zlotys ($13 billion), including
maintenance costs. It is to be completed by the end of 2022.
The crisis over Ukraine has deeply unsettled officials in
Poland, which fell under Soviet domination after World War Two,
but was one of the first to shake off Communist rule in 1989.
NATO's top military commander this month said the alliance
must consider permanently stationing troops in parts of Eastern
Europe as a result of the increased tensions.
Coyne said Lockheed remained convinced that the MEADS offer
would give Poland the best value: a new missile defense system
with 360-degree coverage, and partnership with Italy and
Germany, which developed MEADS together with the United States.
The MEADS offer also includes construction of a plant to
build PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles in
Poland, in addition to existing sites in Arkansas and Japan.
Lockheed also offered to help Poland develop its own long-range
missile, Coyne said.
Raytheon, which is the prime contractor for the Patriot
missile defense system, argues that Poland should join 12 other
countries that are using the Patriot system. The company says
the Patriot system has been heavily modernized to include new
digital processors, touch panel screens and portable trainers.
Critics of MEADS say it has not been tested in combat, while
the Patriot system has demonstrated it can fire the PAC-3
Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles developed for MEADS.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)