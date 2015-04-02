BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric Co says unit, other parties jointly submitted to CPUC settlement agreement
* On March 28, unit, cities of San Bruno, San Carlos, among others jointly submitted to cpuc settlement agreement -SEC filing
WARSAW, April 2 Poland will choose the supplier for its medium-range missile defence system in April, Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek was quoted as saying.
Last year, Poland short-listed a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for the missile defence system.
"The (defence) minister's decision on the choice of supplier ... will be (ready) in April" Mroczek told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.