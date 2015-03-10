WARSAW, March 10 Poland plans to choose the supplier for its medium-range missile defence system within the next few weeks, Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on Tuesday.

"In the next few weeks we will make the decision regarding the supplier for this system," Mroczek told reporters.

Last year, Poland short-listed a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for a mid-range missile defence system. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)