Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
WARSAW, March 19 Poland's central budget deficit reached 42.2 billion zlotys ($13.95 billion) or 82 percent of the 2013 plan, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Last year's revenues amounted to 279.2 billion zlotys or 101.2 percent of the plan, while expenditure reached 321.3 billion zlotys or 98.2 percent of the plan.
Poland amended its budget in August last year increasing the deficit by 16 billion zlotys to 51.6 billion zlotys due to an economic slowdown. ($1 = 3.0257 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.