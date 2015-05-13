BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
BRUSSELS/WARSAW May 13 The European Commission said on Wednesday that it had recommended that Poland be removed from the Excessive Deficit Procedure.
The Commission said in a statement that Poland's deficit was now back in line with the criteria of the EU's Stability and Growth Pact. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders