* Fiscal prudence not top priority of new Polish government

* Finance minister maintains economic growth forecast for 2016

* Depresses miner KGHM stock with comments on mining tax (Adds more quotes and background)

By Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, Dec 2 Poland's new government should prioritise raising social spending over lowering the budget deficit, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told Reuters in an interview.

The conservatives, who swept into power after an October election, have promised a wide array of new social spending, including handouts to families with children, a cut in the retirement age and a higher tax allowance.

But European Union rules say member states should strive towards gradually balancing their budgets in the medium term, in particular when, like in Poland, their economies are growing.

"It would be difficult for us to endanger our credibility with the citizens only to squash the deficit in the short term, in particular when cutting the deficit weakens the economy," Szalamacha told Reuters late on Tuesday.

The government announced on Wednesday that this year's budget deficit would rise nearly 4 billion zlotys ($992 million) and could marginally exceed the EU's three-percent ceiling.

Poland exited the EU's excessive deficit procedure this year, when the bloc allowed it to deduct the costs of pension reform from its budget.

But successive governments have failed to rein in spending, even though Poland's economy is the only one in the EU to show uninterrupted growth for almost two decades.

FISCAL UNCERTAINTY

Some economists have said fiscal prudence could deteriorate further under the government run by the economically left-leaning Law and Justice party (PiS), and estimate its pre-election promises to cost around 45 billion zloty next year, compared to 20-30 billion zloty cited by government officials.

Since the election, the government has signaled it would introduce new spending only gradually, to protect the budget.

In the interview, Szalamacha said the planned increase in the tax allowance - one of the party's flagship promises - would be spread over two or three years.

He signaled the government would still strive to cut the deficits over the long term, but said the previous government's fiscal convergence plans amounted to "magic".

"The plan is optimistic and amounts to enchanting reality," he said. "If I had a choice to cut the deficit deeply in 2017 or 2018, while giving up on increasing the tax allowance, this would be unacceptable."

"So the cuts in the deficit could be slower but make room for us to meet our promises."

Szalamacha said he expected the previous government's growth forecast of 3.8 percent for 2016 would be met.

Separately, Szalamacha said that next year's budget will include income from a mining tax which affects mainly Europe's second-biggest copper miner KGHM. The company estimates it will pay 1.4 billion zloty for the levy this year.

PiS, which draws much of its support from miners, has said in the past it would eliminate the tax in 2016.

KGHM shares dropped as much as 7 percent during the day following Szalamacha's comments.

($1 = 4.0390 zlotys) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Raissa Kasolowsky)