By Dagmara Leszkowicz
WARSAW, June 4 Deutsche Bank AG will
soon launch a fixed-income trading business in Poland, two
sources familiar with the issue said, under plans to expand
directly into the financial market of central Europe's largest
economy.
The German bank has hired traders for the business, the
sources said. One source said that it was also considering
expanding onto the country's foreign exchange and money markets.
Deutsche Bank has operated on the Polish foreign exchange
market through London, but is among the top three market makers
on the Polish zloty.
Poland has by far the biggest bond market in the region. Its
outstanding government debt is valued at 233 billion dollars -
more than Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania combined.
Deutsche Bank's decision bucks a trend. In the last four
years, several of Europe's largest financial players, including
BNP Paribas and RBS, have moved their Polish
foreign exchange trading operations to London.
The German lender, present on the Polish market since
mid-1990s, was split between two units - Deutsche Bank Poland SA
and Deutsche Bank PBC SA. This year, the two decided to merge
though that operation still requires approval from Poland's
financial watchdog.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.