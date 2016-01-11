(Adds details, background, quotes by government spokesman)

BERLIN Jan 11 Germany's relationship with Poland is "close and good", a spokesman in Berlin said on Monday, playing down the summoning of the German ambassador to Poland over remarks by senior German politicians which Warsaw considered "anti-Polish".

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski met German ambassador Rolf Nikel after some German politicians suggested sanctions against the conservative Warsaw government over reform plans they say violate European democratic norms.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the pair's meeting followed an "invitation to informal talks" and added that Germany wanted to preserve and deepen ties with its biggest eastern neighbor, denying sanctions were being considered.

In a weekend magazine interview, the parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, Volker Kauder, said: "If it is determined that European values are being violated, then (EU) member states must have the courage to impose sanctions."

Other German politicians have also expressed criticism of reform measures by the Polish conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), which won elections last October and has sought to put public media under direct government control and change the makeup of the constitutional court.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz, a German, has compared Warsaw's actions with those of Russian President Vladimir Putin while Gunther Oettinger, the German EU commissioner responsible for the digital economy and society, said Poland should be put under the EU's "rule-of-law supervision".

But Seibert said German-Polish relations were "close and good" and marked by partnership and friendship.

He said the government would not comment on the Polish government's recent measures and added that it was up to the European Commission to examine whether the Polish steps violated European principles.

Schulz's criticism prompted a sharp response from Poland, with Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro questioning Berlin's own record on media freedoms and alluding to Nazi Germany's occupation of Poland during World War Two in a message to Oettinger on Sunday. (Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Noah Barkin)